Jonathan Keith Blackmon, 21 of Summerville, was arrested on Sunday night at Redmond Hospital after he became loud and boisterous and began to curse at staff members.

Reports said that Blackmon was found to be heavily intoxicated and was asked to leave the hospital. While being escorted out of the facility he was placed under arrest after constantly pulling away from police.

Blackmon is charged with disorderly conduct, public drunk and obstruction of law enforcement.