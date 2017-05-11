Sheriff’s Office Provides Safe Exchange Zone

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office parking lot is now considered a “safe exchange zone”, where private purchase transactions may safely take place in full view of high-definition video surveillance cameras. Sheriff Jeff Shaver stated, “The number of robberies or scams involving online transactions have been on the rise across the nation and as a result, I decided it was very important to establish a “safe exchange zone” in Cherokee County.”

According to Sheriff Shaver, the Safe Exchange Zone is designed to protect citizens from becoming victims of robberies, thefts, and scams associated with online transaction sites such as Craigslist and E-bay. The zone will also provide parents a safer location to exchange children per custodial agreements or court orders. It is highly recommend citizens not make these transactions alone.

The popularity of online deals, whether you are buying or selling or trading, is not without its dangers. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is here to help make that exchange a safe one. With some simple safety tips and the use of the “safe exchange zone”, you can make the online sale a safe and pleasant experience.

Some tips:

Get the contact information from the buyer or seller, including a telephone number

Let a friend or family member know about the transaction and when and where it will take place

Go with a friend or family member

Avoid secluded areas, such as the rear parking lot of an apartment complex or business

Pick a public location for the transaction, preferably in the daytime

Take a working cell phone in case you need to make an emergency call

Inspect the item to make sure it’s not counterfeit or damaged

Best bet: Use a safe exchange zone