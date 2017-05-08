Shelia Ann Hays Vines, age 65, of Rome passed away Saturday May 6, 2017 at her residence.

Shelia was born March 16, 1952 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Eugene Hays, and Annie Mae Pelfrey Hays. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christie Vines, sister, Shelbia Hays.

Survivors include her husband, Warren Vines, Jr. son and daughter in law, Trey and Kathy Vines, Panama City Beach, Fl; grandchildren, Kelson Vines, Morgan Vines, Kensley Langley, and Bordy Haney, great grandchildren, Hunter Grace Adams, and Brantley Vines, brothers, Ray Hays, and Doug Hays, sister, Janice Johnson, step father, Larry Borders, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Joey Ineichen officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour, on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

