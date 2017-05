James Phillip Komanitzky, 39, and Heather Leighann Simonds, 36 both of Rome, were arrested at a home on Smith Street after police found during the execution of a search warrant.

Reports said that the search led police to find methamphetamine, drug scales, smoking devices, other illegal drugs and counterfeit money.

Both are charged with first degree forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.