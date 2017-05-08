Rome Woman Found with Numerous Illegal Drugs

Pamela Diane Reese, 45 of Rome, was arrested at a location on Chatillion Road after police found numerous drugs, including meth in her possession,

Reports said that a search turned up meth, a pipe with suspected meth residue, non prescribed Oxycodne, Clonazepam, and Gabapentin.

Reese is charged with the distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of drug related objects. Possession oa schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.