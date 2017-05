Jada Howard, 37 of Rome, was arrested on Kingston Highway after she was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine that was packaged for resale.

Reports said that officers found numerous packs of meth that was “more than commonly considered for personal use” at a 2150 Kingston Highway.

Howard is charged with possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

She is also being held on a felony child support warrant and has a hold out of Polk County.