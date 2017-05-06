Rome Woman Arrested in Roadway Scam

Brandi Charlice Jones, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week for being involved in a scam where her husband allegedly deprived people of their money.

Reports said that Jones, along with her husband Delmar Ramal Watkins, parked on the side of Braves Blvd and flagged down motorist so that they could solicit money from them.

Reports said that the couple would raise the hood of their Dodge Charger and tell people that it was broken down and proceed to ask for money so that they could get help.

Jones is charged with theft by deception.