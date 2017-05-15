Rome Woman Arrested After being Found with Assortment of Pills

Tammy Ann Winston, 49 of Rome, was arrested on Sunday after police allegedly found her to be in possession of a pill bottle that was prescribed to someone else. Reports said that the bottom contained 40 pieces of suspected Oxycondone, six pills of Roxicodone, three pieces of an unidentified green pill and an unidentified orange pill.

Winston is charged with two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container and the sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.