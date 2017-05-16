Rome Municipal Court Incorrectly Reported Paid Citations

Rome Municipal Court has said that they incorrectly reported citations paid April 27, 2017 thru May 5, 2017 to the Georgia Department of Driver’s Services (DDS). This error resulted in DDS suspension notices for failure to appear to be automatically sent out to those drivers. Once the error was discovered by the court, court personnel immediately acted and corrected the problem with DDS. If you receive a suspension notice and paid your fine during time, your driver’s license has not been suspended due to this error. If you have any questions please contact one of the following Rome Municipal Court personnel:

Court administrator Sonja Henderson- (706) 238-5153,

Assistant court administrator Lissa Shuler – (706) 238-5150 or

Court clerk Danika Mitchell – (706) 238-5151. License status can be verified with the DDS-(678) 413-8400) or via their online services at www.dds.ga.gov.