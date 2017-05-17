Rome Man Wanted for Robbery Arrested, Found with Drugs and Gun

A wanted robbery suspect out of Alabama, Sheldon Robert Williams, 41 of Rome, was arrested in Rome Tuesday after he was found at a Citgo gas station on Alabama Highway.

Reports said that Williams was wanted for a robbery that occurred in Cherokee, County. When officers found Williams and began to place him under arrest he was found with a gun.

Police also found methamphetamine that was packaged for resale, scales, syringes, a glass pipe with meth residue and spoons.

Williams is charged with being a fugitive from justice, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, theft of lost property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.