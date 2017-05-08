Rome Man Stalks, Attacks and Burglarizes Woman, Found with Drugs

Sean Fidel Nicholson, 45 of Rome, was arrested after stalking and burglarizing a 38 year-old woman at her East Big Indian Trail home.

Reports said that the woman had taken out a protective order against Nicholson before he entered the home over the weekend and spat in the woman’s face during a verbal altercation.

When police arrived they said they found six bags of suspected marijuana, 19 bags of suspected methamphetamine and narcotics on Nicholson during a search.

Nicholson is charged with aggravated stalking, first degree burglary, simple battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and the purchase, possession or distribution of marijuana.