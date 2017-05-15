Rome Man Physically Attacks Woman, Attempts to Kick out Police car Window

Robert Aaron Thomas, 38 of Rome, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly physically attacked a 33 year-old woman at a home on Wright Street.

Reports said that Thomas hit the woman in the face, causing injury to the victim’s lip. He then physically refused to allow the victim to leave the room. Reports then went on to say that a 14 year-old child saw the altercation occur.

Police said that while placing Thomas under arrest he attempted to kick out the back window of the police car.

Thomas is charged with false imprisonment, battery, cruelty to children, obstruction of law enforcement and interference with government property.