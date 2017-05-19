Rome Man Leads Police on Chase After Pulled Over for Drinking While Driving

Robert William Mobbs, 45 of Rome, was arrested on Thursday after being pulled over on Oakmount Drive. Reports said that Mobbs was found drinking and driving on a suspended license.

Reports went on to say that Mobbs then refused to comply with officers commands to exit the vehicle.

Then continued to report that Mobbs then sped away and a chase ensued.

He was finally captured after a short case.

Mobbs is charged with possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of police, attempting to elude police, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.