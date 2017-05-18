Rome Man Leads Police on Chase After Attempting to Cash Stolen Check

Joshua Louis Farmer, 26 of Rome, was arrested after a chase with police on Wednesday.

Reports said that officers were called to United Community Bank on East 2nd Avenue to a report of a stolen check that was being attempted to be cashed.

Police said that when they attempted to pull Farmer over he drove away abruptly, ignoring the safety of other drivers. Police added that after stopping Farmer then attempted to escape capture on foot.

He was finally captured after a short foot chase.

Farmer is charged with forgery, obstruction of law enforcement, reckless driving and two counts of probation violation.