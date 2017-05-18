Rome Man Kicked out of Bakery, Attempts to Break into Car

Nicholas Drew Newton, 36 of Rome, was arrested outside the Honeymoon Bakery on Wednesday after he allegedly was made to leave due to him making threats and then attempted to break into a vehicle.

Reports said that law enforcement was called to the store in an effort to make Newton leave. Reports continued that after walking out of the store Newton attempted to break into a 77 year-old man’s vehicle.

Newton is charged with terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass and entering an automobile with the intent to commit a felony.