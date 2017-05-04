Rome Man Found with Meth, Marijuana and Cocaine Packed for Resale

Terrance Jamal Hudgins, 26 of Rome, was arrested after police allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine that was packaged for resale on him during a traffic stop on Dodd Boulevard.

Reports said that Hudgins possessed a pill bottle that contained suspected methamphetamine, and two separate bags of suspected cocaine that was packaged for resale. A small baggie of marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

Hudgins is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and driving without a license.