Rome Man Charged with Physical Altercation and Imprisoning Woman

Terrence Lamonte Johnson Jr, 30 of Rome, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly physically attacked a woman and then proceeded to imprison her at a Dodd Blvd apartment.

Reports said that an argument became physical when Johnson grabbed the victim by the arm, causing it to become red.

The victim then reported that after police arrived to her home Johnson told her not to open the door for them.

Reports added that the argument was overheard by witnesses.

Johnson is charged with battery and false imprisonment.