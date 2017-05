Monterryus Tyreshod Thompson, 22 of Rome, was arrested on Tuesday after reports said he “maliciously caused bodily harm” to a female when he punched and kicked her in the face, head, torso and abdominal areas.

Reports said that the woman suffered a broken jaw along with other visible injuries.

Reports added that the attack occurred at a home on Clervue Circle on May 7th of this year.

Thompson is charged with aggravated battery and parole violation.