Rome Man Attempts to Hurt Police Officers During Arrest

Jody Shane Parr, 43 of Rome, was arrested this week after a domestic altercation while saw him attempt to hurt police officers.

Reports said that police was called to a home on East 19th Street after he locked a 56 year-old man out of his home.

Police said that when they arrived on scene Parr failed to comply with commands and then threatened their safety.

Reports said that Parr allegedly kicked a Rome police officer while being placed under arrest. He then attempted to “violently injure” another police officer when he attempted to kick and elbow him.

Parr is charged with simple assault, battery, criminal trespass and two counts obstruction of a police officer.