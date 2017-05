Joshua Jodell Leach, 50 of Rome, was arrested on Rome Tuesday after he allegedly physically attacked a 24 year-old pregnant woman at a home on Branham Avenue.

Reports said that Leach bit the woman on her left arm before hitting her on the left side of her face.

The victim said that she and the accused are a couple and that she was pregnant with the man’s child.

Leach is charged with simple battery.