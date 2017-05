Nico Minardos London, 32 of Rome, was jailed over the weekend after he was accused of hitting a woman in the face with a closed fist.

Reports said that the alleged attack occurred back on May 19th at an apartment on Lyons Drive.

Reports added that a six month old child witnessed the attack.

London is charged with obstruction of law enforcement, three counts of failure to appear, and three counts of contempt of superior court.