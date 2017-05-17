Rome Man Arrested for Attacking a Woman in Front of Her Children

Fred Adams Collins, 38 of Silver Creek, turned himself in to the Floyd County Jail Tuesday after he was accused of threatening a woman and then hitting her in front of two children.

Reports said that Collins drove to the victim’s home on Summit Drive back on May 3 and began to get into a verbal altercation. During the argument the altercation became physical and Collins allegedly hit the woman in the face. Reports added that he also damaged the woman’s cell phone.

Collins is charged with two counts of terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children by causing excessive mental pain, battery, theft by taking and criminal trespass.