Rome Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident

Robert Lecroy Sharp Jr, 45 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly acted in a violent and tumultuous manner toward another person while stopped at a red light on Riverside Parkway near East 1st Street.

Reports said that Sharp got out of his vehicle and approached a woman’s car and began to curse at her.

Reports added that Sharp placed the woman in “reasonable fear for her safety”.

When officers pulled Sharp over it was discovered that he had been driving on a revoked license.

Sharp is charged with disorderly conduct and driving without a license.