Rome Man Arrested After Police Find Drugs in Pants

Jim Franklin Miller, 20 of Rome, was arrested after a traffic stop turned up numerous drugs.

Reports said that a search at the intersection of John Davenport Drive and Armstrong Street led police to find bagged marijuana and prescription medication in Millers front pants pocket.

Reports added that a grinder with marijuana residue was also found.

Miller was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drugs not in original container.