Rome Couple Found with Meth and Pills During Traffic Stop

Dianna Michelle James, 41 of Rome, and Greg Alan Graboski, 32 of Kingston, were arrested at the intersection of North Avenue and Woodward Street after a traffic stop turned up numerous drugs.

Reports said that officers found suspected methamphetamine and pills in a plastic bag inside her purse.

A glass smoking device with suspected meth residue was also allegedly found under Graboski’s seat.

James is charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container and possession of drug related objects.

Graboski is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.