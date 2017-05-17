Rome Couple Found Driving on a Stolen Tag, Found with Meth

A Rome couple, Karl Frederich Hentz, 37, and Mary Kathleen Howard, 33, were arrested at their home on Mountain View road Tuesday after they were spotted driving on a stolen temporary car tag from Courtesy Ford Lincoln of Rome.

Reports said that they were spotted driving with the tag back on May 14th at the intersection of Calhoun Road and the Loop, and as the result had a warrant taken for their arrest.

During their arrest on Tuesday, Howard was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Hentz is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, acquiring license plate for concealing ID, concealing Id of vehicle and driving on an expired tag.

Howard is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.