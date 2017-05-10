Rome City Schools Make New Hires, Influx of Tift County Employees Continue

Anna K. Davie Elementary School principal Parke Wilkinson was announced as the new Rome Middle School principal on Tuesday. The Rome City School board also announced Brittney Wilson as its first assistant superintendent since 2011 at its monthly meeting Tuesday.

Wilkinson has been at Anna K. Davie Elementary since its doors opened two years ago. Prior to that, he served as principal at East Central.

He will take over the new role on July 1. He replaces Greg Christian who will retire at the end of the school year.

Wilson comes to Rome City Schools from Calhoun City, where she previously served as chief academic officer. She has also served as chief executive officer for the Calhoun College and Career Academy.

With the creation of the assistant superintendent position the city school system cut both chief of technology and chief of federal programs and human resources positions.

Several other hires were approved this week, including that of new Rome High School Principal Eric Holland’s wife, Melissa Holland. Mrs. Holland was hired as a high school counselor. She comes from Tift County, where she worked as a counselor for a middle school.

Jason Harris was hired as the new girl’s basketball coach. He will teach health and PE and will also be the athletic director for compliance. Harris comes from Henry County where he served as their head’s girls basketball coach.

Levon Grant was also hired on Tuesday. He comes from Irwin County where he served as the head men’s basketball coach.

Two other hires were also approved, Twila Toombs and Misty Tucker. Toombs worked as a counselor at the alternative high school in Tift County. Tucker also comes from Tift County, where she was an assistant principal.

Head football coach John Reid also came from Tift County two years ago.