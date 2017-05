The Rome Braves announce that OF Anfernee Seymour has been transferred to the Florida Firefrogs of the Florida State League. Rome receives OF Matt Gonzalez as he has now been activated from the disabled list.

Gonzalez was the Atlanta Braves 6th round selection in 2016 out of Georgia Tech and hit .302 at Danville with 2 HR and 19 RBI. He graduated Georgia Tech with 302 career hits, the third most in school history.

Gonzalez will wear #13.