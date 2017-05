The Rome Braves announce that LHP Thomas Burrows and LHP Tucker Davidson have been transferred to the Danville Braves of the Appalachian League. Rome receives LHP Jaret Hellinger and OF Justin Ellison from Danville.

Ellison will wear #5 and Hellinger will wear #51

For Today (5/15)

The Rome Braves announce that INF Derian Cruz has been transferred to extended spring training in Orlando and receive INF Yeudi Grullon from extended spring.

Grullon will wear #9

The roster is at 25 players