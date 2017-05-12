Rome ACC to Look at Three Businesses with Violations

The Rome Alcohol Control Commission will take a look at three business that have violated regulations at its next meeting on Monday.

J.R. Crickets on Broad will be looked at for being open after hours, the Quick Stop on Calhoun Avenue will be looked at for having synthetic marijuana and giving false information and the Rome Mini Mart on Turner McCall is being looked at for synthetic marijuana as well.

Several other items will be discussed: the food to drink ratio requirement as well as looking at the public consumption of alcohol.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 pm at City Hall.