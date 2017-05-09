Ridge Ferry Films to take place Next Week in Rome

Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the start of Ridge Ferry Films on Friday, May 12th. The movie will begin at Ridge Ferry Park at 8:30 pm. The park will be open to the public two hours prior to the movie. Pre-movie activities include live music, vendors, inflatables, and Knockerball. We will also be having representatives from animal rescue agencies such as ARF, Floyd Felines and Friends, and many more. This is a free event so the public is welcomed to attend.

“We are excited to work with Parker Systems to make this event possible.” says Sarah Grimes, coordinator of Ridge Ferry Films. “Our goal is to create a community wide event that gives families a leisure activity and something to look forward to each season.”

This free event will also take place June 23rd, August 11th, and September 29th. For more information about this event, please visit https://www.rfpra.com/ridgeferryfilms. To become a sponsor for future screenings, contact Sarah Grimes at GrimesS@floydcountyga.org.

For updates about our event please visit our website and Facebook page www.facebook.com/rfprd/.