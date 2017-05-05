Public invited to Georgia’s Rome Photo Exhibition & Opening Reception

The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism is celebrating the beauty of Georgia’s Rome through photography. Entries selected from the 2017 Photo Contest will be displayed during an exhibition to run from May 7 through May 20 at the Makervillage Gallery. An opening reception will be held Sunday, May 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. during National Travel & Tourism week.

The reception will include recognition of the photographers whose work was selected for the exhibition. The public is invited to attend; light refreshments will be served.

Over 120 entries were submitted in this year’s contest which challenged locals and visitors to explore area attractions and locations and to creatively capture Georgia’s Rome. Selected photographs highlight a variety of area locations and experiences that visually illustrate the beauty of Rome.

The exhibition will display photography by Jon Baker, Jason Blalock, Nic Diaz, Katherine Kennedy, Pauline Kueper, Katherine Price and Angela Yuan. 13 photos will be included in the exhibition.

All work displayed in the exhibition is for sale unless otherwise noted. Interested parties should contact the artist directly to handle purchase agreements. Contact information for each artist will be provided at the exhibition and on the Georgia’s Rome website.

All photographers showcased at the exhibition as well as those who submitted entries for the photo contest will have the opportunity to have their work publicized and credited in Georgia’s Rome publications and media in order to promote tourism within Rome and Floyd County.

The Makervillage Gallery is located in the heart of the 5th Avenue River District in Downtown Rome at 252 N 5th Ave., Rome, GA 30165. The gallery is open to the public Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information on the photo exhibition contact the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism at 706-295-5576.