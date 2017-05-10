Polk Medical Center Names Nurse of the Year

Laura Corn, a nurse in Polk Medical Center’s Emergency Department, has been named the hospital’s 2017 Nurse of the Year.
Corn began her nursing career at Floyd Medical Center in 1998, before joining the staff at Polk Medical Center, where she has become known for her compassionate approach to patient care.
In addition to Corn’s recognition as Nurse of the Year, Kayla Morris was honored as Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year.
The awards were presented during Polk Medical Center’s recognition during a May 8 luncheon for Nurses Week, which takes place annually in May and honors nurses for the care they provide.