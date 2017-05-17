Polk County Police Arrest Innocent Man, Released from Jail

Polk County Police released a man, and a statement, that they had said was the suspect in a murder case. According to Polk County Police they failed to get all of the documents needed before arresting a man on a felony charge.

The press release from the Polk Police Department read:

Mr. Roe Dale Bowman is currently being released from the Polk County Jail and the warrant charging him with being in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is being recalled. During the investigation into the death of Tammy Wolfe, detectives ran Mr. Bowman’s criminal history and also ran a Google search on him. Detectives discovered that Mr. Bowman was convicted of Aggravated Assault in Piolk County Superior Court in 2001 according to the Google search but the arrest and conviction was not on his criminal history that was run though the Georgia Crime Information Center. Detectives contacted the Polk County Jail and confirmed that Mr. Bowman was indeed arrested for aggravated assault in 1999. Detectives then contacted the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and a clerk pulled the file of Mr. Bowman to look for the court documents. A copy of the conviction and sentence was provided to the detective. Based on the information, the detective secured a warrant for Mr. Bowman. Mr. Bowman claimed that he was pardoned of the offense and had a legal right to carry a firearm. This information should have also been on his criminal history but was not. On May 16, 2017 at 4 pm, the department was provided with a State Board of Pardons and Paroles document showing that Mr. Bowman was indeed pardoned on March of 2013 and received his rights back in regards to possession a firearm. Upon realizing that the charges were not valid, the department contacted the Magistrate Judge to have the warrants recalled and Mr. bowman immediately released.

Previous:

A person of interest in a Cedartown murder case has been taken into custody and charged with other crimes

Roe Dale Bowman, 54, was jailed over the weekend on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he was found with two handguns. The guns were recovered after the execution of a search warrant.

Tammy Wolfe was found dead at Polk Memory Gardens earlier this month. Report said that she was shot and stabbed to death at the cemetery.