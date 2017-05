Tristen Drake Frix, 20 of Plainville, was arrested at the Coosa County Club on Friday after allegedly showing a police officer a fake ID while drinking alcohol.

Report said that Frix showed officer another person’s ID with the intent to deceive his true name and age. Reports added that Frix did this whole intoxicated and in possession of alcohol.

Frix is charged with criminal trespass, giving false information to police and possession alcohol underage.