Organizations recognized for collaborating to solve northwest Georgia health problems

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Northwest Health District’s Chronic Disease Prevention Program and the Northwest Georgia Regional Cancer Coalition (NWGRCC) were recently recognized by the DPH Chronic Prevention Section for excellence and commitment in creating and mobilizing organizational partnerships to identify and solve community health problems.

“The teamwork these two organizations demonstrate in the northwest part of our state is unique in Georgia. Working together, they have developed successful social-marketing programs that inform and educate the community about cancer and empower people to make personal decisions that have a healthy impact on their lives,” said Jean O’Connor, JD, DrPH, director of Chronic Disease Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health.

“For example, their tobacco-cessation work to get northwest Georgia public schools, colleges, and universities to adopt tobacco-free policies is exemplary and will have far reaching positive effects.” The two Rome-based organizations also collaborate to inform women about the importance of the HPV vaccine for preventing cervical cancer and the prevention and early detection of both cervical and breast cancer through an innovative program using county health departments and Mother-Daughter Dinners for middle-school students.

For more information about chronic-disease prevention, cancer prevention, and tobacco cessation, visit http://nwgapublichealth.org and www.georgiacancer.org/treat-nwgrpe.php. Or find these two organizations on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NorthwestHealthDistrict and www.facebook.com/NorthwestGeorgiaRegionalCancerCoalition.