Nicholas Anthony Orr, 31 of Rome, was arrested on Friday after a traffic stop turned up over an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale and empty bags.

Reports said that Orr was stopped at the intersection of Martha Berry Blvd and Veterans Memorial Highway after being spotted not wearing a seat belt.

A search of the vehicle uncovered the drugs and items.

Orr is charged with two counts of possession and distribution of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and a seat belt violation.