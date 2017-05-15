New York Man Arrested in Rome on Forgery, Card Fraud and More

Alexander George Ford, 27 of Albans, New York, was arrested at Kroger in Rome over the weekend after he attempted to make purchased with a bank card that was not his own.

Reports said that after leaving the store Ford attempted to discard the card by throwing it into a storm drain so that it could not be retrieved.

Police said that when they went to question Ford he ran, in the process hitting a woman standing in his way.

After finally being captured, police said he gave them a false name and birth date.

Ford is charged with first degree forgery, financial transaction card fraud, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement, battery and giving false information to police.