NAMI ROME HOSTS FIRST ANNUAL MAY B.A.S.H. Community invited to Mental Health Awareness Month event

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, NAMI Rome is inviting the community to the first annual Barbecue Awards Social Happening (BASH) for food, fun, fellowship and door prizes.

The B.A.S.H. will be held May 22 at 6 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church and NAMI Rome president Bonnie Moore said the goal of this event is to instill a sense of hope that recovery from mental illness is possible.

“During Mental Health Awareness Month we wanted to bring the community together to encourage understanding, promote advocacy and celebrate the recent accomplishments of NAMI Rome,” Moore said.

The event is free and open to the public. Register to attend on Eventbrite at

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/nami-rome-13722600470.

For more information about this event and NAMI Rome call 706-506-5010 or email namiromega@gmail.com.

About NAMI Rome

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. No different than other NAMI affiliates, NAMI Rome was established in the 1980’s by a tireless and very small group who sought to improve the lives of their loved ones. From this and subsequent classes came additional interested family members and individuals with a mental illness who wanted to join the movement.

NAMI Rome educates and supports people with mental illness and family

members/friends throughout NW Georgia.

For more information call 706-506-5010 or visit www.namiromega.org