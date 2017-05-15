Ms. Bobbie McGowan Smith, age 85, of Rome, passed away Saturday evening, May 13, 2017, at her residence.

Ms. Smith was born in Rome, GA on April 11, 1932, daughter of the late Thomas David McGowan and the late Luda Holtzclaw McGowan. She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Gladys McCullum and Mildred Fricks, and by 3 brothers, Horace, David, and Thomas McGowan. Ms. Smith was employed for a number of years with the Floyd County Board of Education and the Georgia State Board of Education. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as System Accountant with Murray County Public Schools. She was a member and Past President of the Georgia Association of School Business Officials and served in leadership for many years. Ms. Smith was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Donna Smith Sutton, and her husband, Johnny, Richardson, TX, Janet Smith Fricks, and her husband, Billy, Lindale, and Gwen Smith Herbertson, and her husband, Richard, Rome; 3 sisters, Nancy Farr, Jacksonville, FL, Sarah Hammock, Carthage, TX, and Linda Dodd, Jacksonville, FL; 5 grandchildren, Haley Fricks Smith, and her husband, Al, Summerville, Jeff Sutton, and his wife, Lauren, Richardson, TX, Abby Fricks Hastings, and her husband, Micah, Silver Creek, Trevor Herbertson, Rome, and Katie Herbertson, Rome; 8 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Smith was cremated. Private services will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, from 5 until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at the Renaissance Marquis and to Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and care.

