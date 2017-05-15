Mrs. Linda Anne Hughes Fricks, age 74, of Rome, passed away on Monday morning, May 15, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Fricks was born in Floyd County, Georgia on May 15, 1943, daughter of the late William K. “Bill” Hughes and the late Margaret Gilstrap Hughes. She was also preceded in death by a son, Billy Fricks, a grandson, B. J. Fricks, a great granddaughter, Summer Lynn Fricks, two sisters, Elaine Morgan and Ilene Smith, and a brother, George Hughes. Mrs. Fricks worked at Gibson’s Department Store, Rome Manufacturing and retired from Floyd Medical Center. She was a member of the Calhoun Avenue Baptist Church, the Rome Shrine Ladies, and Mercer Care for Grands. Linda asked that you not be sad for her, she fought a good fight.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. Larry Fricks, Sr., to whom she was married on March 26, 1961; four children, Larry Fricks, Jr. and his wife, Sandy, Gary D. Fricks, Sabrina Morgan and her husband, Todd, and Connie Fricks and her husband, James Collum; grandchildren, Blake Fricks, Amanda Fricks, Dustin Fricks, Kansas Fricks, Keelee Fricks, Billy Morgan, G. J. Fricks, Corey Fricks, Ashley Davis and Jessica Collum; two great granddaughters that she and her husband were raising, Kirsten Fricks and Kiara Fricks; fifteen great grandchildren; a sister, Margie Creekmore and her husband, Fred, Calhoun; an aunt which was like her 2nd mother, Viola Abney, Lindale; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Earl Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow next to her son, Billy, at East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and include: Active: Leo Mercada, Corey Fricks, Billy Morgan, Tyler Hutchens, Ricky Mandujano and Phil Kelso. Honorary: Members of the Rome Shrine Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an endowment fund to be established for Kirsten and Kiara’s education or to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements