Mrs. Edith McCarty Rix, age 84, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Rix was born in Bacon County, Georgia on October 24, 1932, daughter of the late Sterling McCarty and the late Mary Rachel Carter McCarty. She was a former employee of Kendall Medical Supply Company. She was a member of the North Rome Church of God and participated in many different areas of the Church including the Prayer & Counseling, Singles, Jail, and Nursing Home Ministries. She was also a former Senior Companion at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Ruthell Dyal, Blanche Safley, and Alberta Herrin, and by 3 brothers, Lamar McCarty, Ernest McCarty, and D. S. McCarty.

Survivors include a daughter, Kim Foster, Duluth, GA; a son, John Kevin Rix, and his wife, Dr. Alicia Rix, Rome; 4 grandchildren, Michelle Bowman, Christiann Foster, Anna Kate Rix, and Sam Rix; 1 great grandson, Tristan Valdez; 3 sisters, Ola Mae Steedley, Dessie Osborn (Nathan) and Virginia Boatright (Floyd); a brother, Edward (Mary Jo) McCarty; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In keeping with Mrs. Rix’s wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Bert Brooks will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2pm until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smokey Mountain Children’s Home, 449 McCarn Circle, Sevierville, TN 37862-4176.