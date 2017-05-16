Mrs. Addie Virginia Murphy Green, age 96, of Lindale, GA, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Green was born in Haralson County, GA on August 23, 1920, daughter of the late Dock C. Murphy and the late Vassie Spearman Murphy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carden Owen “Buck” Green in 1997, by a grandson, Jason Green, by 4 sisters, Edna Murphy, Buena Shelton, Jewell Fowler, and Mozelle Little, and by a son-in-law, Zeke Lumpkin. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with the Floyd County Board of Education in food service at Pepperell High School for several years. She loved the outdoors, gardening, cooking and making chow-chow. Mrs. Green was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include her daughter, Mildred Green Lumpkin, Rome; a son, Jerry Green, and his wife, Kay, Rome; 2 grandsons, Phillip Lumpkin, and his wife, Terri, Rome, and Christopher Green, Atlanta; 3 great grandchildren, Luke Green, Atlanta, Caroline Green, Atlanta, and Addison Lumpkin, Rome; a sister, Faye Dingler, Powder Springs; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with her grandson, Christopher Green, and a dear family friend, Maggie Foy, delivering eulogies. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 11am until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 12:30pm and include: Dave Stager, Malcolm Stager, Danny Little, Jimmy Shelton, Roger Weems, Johnny Trotter, and Josh Stager.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.