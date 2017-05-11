Mr. Thomas Earl Jones age 62, of Rome, passed away Tuesday May 9, 2017.

Mr. Jones was a native of Floyd County Ga. born July 25, 1954 to the late Mr. Earl Lewis Jones and Mrs. Mary Francis Jones. He also preceded in death by his sister Angela Lynn Blackwood; brother Lewis Keith Jones

Mr. Jones worked at Northwest Georgia Hospital for 14 years and Darlington school. Mr. Jones enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, fishing, and driving the sno cone truck around town.

Survivors include his wife, Lessa Jones; daughter, Brandi Hight; son, Chad Jones; five grandchildren, Harley Dykes, Ethan Dykes, CJ Shaw, Chloe Jones, Raegan Jones; two sisters, Tina Ann Morgan, Missy Cornejo;

Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. Friday May 12, 2107 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Gary Diggs, officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. Thursday May 11, 2017 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, Steve Harper, Guy Day, Scott Garrett, Gary Towe, Andy Bishop, Terry Overby, Nick Hight, Hilt Harris

Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to view the DVD and celebrate the life of Mr. Thomas Earl Jones.

Parnick Jenning’s Sr. Good shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mr. Jones arrangements.