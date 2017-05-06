Mr. Richard Harold Maxwell, age 78, of Silver Creek, passed away on Saturday, May 06, 2017 in a local hospital.

He was born in Polk County on April 8, 1939, son of the late Edgar Harold Maxwell and the late Mammie Lou Phillips Maxwell. He was a graduate of Pepperell High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Maxwell had been employed by Defender Industries for several years and later was employed with Evans Construction Company. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was very active and had accomplished all that he had desired in his life. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Ritchey Maxwell, and by 2 brothers, Donald and Denny Maxwell.

Survivors include his wife, the former Vickie Marlene Brock, to whom he was married on July 3, 1986; a daughter, Suzanne Croom (Mark), Trion; 2 step-children, Shelli Edwards, Adairsville and Keelan Freeman (Bobbi), Kingston; a sister, Linda Shumaker (Terry), Chattanooga, TN; 2 brothers, Charles Maxwell, Cumming, and Wayne Maxwell, Lindale; 5 grandchildren, Lauren Williams, Chesley and Chansea Edwards, Kaylan and Kaeden Freeman; a great grandson, Aidan Williams; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life gathering with friends and family will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 2pm at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial contributions be made to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161

