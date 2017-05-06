Mr. Leonard Marshall Purdy, age 84, of Silver Creek, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017, at his residence, with his family by his side.

Mr. Purdy was born in Floyd County on April 19, 1933, son of the late Charles Purdy, Sr. and the late Mary Hancock McCullough. He was also preceded in death by 2 sons, Durand Phalen Riggins and Keelean Marshall Purdy, by 2 sisters, Lucille Pilgrim and Grace Norton, and by a brother, Charles Purdy, Jr. Mr. Purdy was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #926 in Atlanta. He was known as the best crane operator in the State of Georgia. Mr. Purdy was a member of the Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A. M. and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his wife, the former Bea Reeves, to whom he was married for 63 years; 2 daughters, Monesia Burkhalter, and her husband, Steve, Silver Creek, and Marquita Purdy, and her husband, Dale Herndon, Rome; a son, Labraun Purdy, Silver Creek; 3 grandchildren, Keelean Burkhalter, and his wife, Brooke, and their daughter, Kacie, St. Augustine, FL, Mandy-Shea Riggins, Alabama, and Phalen Riggins, Rome; 3 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ricky Studdard officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard and the Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A. M. having charge of graveside rites.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Kenny Bonner, Donald Evans, Robbie Broadaway, Phil McEntire, Larry Land, and Jerry Martin.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements