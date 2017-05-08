Mr. John Edward Ware, age 66, of Rome, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Ware was born in Rome, GA on July 19, 1950, son of the late George and Agnes Aldridge Ware. He was a graduate of West Rome High School and from Berry College, Magna Cum Laude. He received the Wall Street Journal Student Award at Berry College. Mr. Ware was employed for a number of years as Purchasing Manager with Georgia Kraft and Inland-Rome. Prior to his retirement, he was a Certified Public Accountant with Reed, Martin, and Slickman, C. P. A.’s, here in Rome. An avid musician, John loved playing his bass guitar. Early in his years, he was a member of the local group, Jaywalker and the Pedestrians. He also enjoyed playing tennis and later, golf.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Stripling Ware, to whom he was married on March 1, 2002; 2 daughters, Erin Ware, Dalton, and Lindsey Ware, Rome; a sister, Anne Ware Rush, Jensen Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews also survive. He was also special to his step-daughters, Lindsey Mann Field, Charlotte, NC, and Ashley Mann Pittman, Ft. Myers, FL.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated with no formal services planned. The family may be contacted at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a Berry Scholarship Fund or to a group that is dear to your heart.

