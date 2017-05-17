Mr. Jeffery David Crowe, age 53, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Floyd County on March 18, 1964, son of the late John Wayne Crowe and the late Bertha Lee Canada Crowe. He was a former employee of Shaw Industries and attended the Coosa Valley Praise and Worship Center. He was a loving family man, father and Paw Paw. He was a gifted songwriter and Poet. He wrote Gospel and Country Music and had many of his songs recorded. He also had a book of poems published.

Survivors include: 3 daughters, Kayla Crowe, and her fiancé, Michael Jordan, Rome, Amy Crowe, Rome, and Leah Rogers, and her husband, Anthony, Rome; a son, Brandon Rogers, and his wife, Addie, Rome; a step-daughter, Trista Farmer, Rome; 4 brothers, Kenneth Crowe, and his wife, Crystal, Silver Creek, Gregory Crowe, Kingston, Stephen Crowe, Shannon, and Anthony Crowe, and his wife, Jan, Rome; a sister, Belinda Dixon, and her husband, Eddie, Shannon; the mother of his children, Angela Swearinger, Rome; 5 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Thomas Matthews and the Rev. Steve Kelley will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 10:30am and include: Eddie Dixon, Josh, Kenneth, Greg, Stephen and Anthony Crowe, David Gibson, and Kenny Helms.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.