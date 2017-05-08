Mr. James Douglas “Doug” Seals, age 77, of Silver Creek, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Seals was born in Rome, GA on October 9, 1939, son of the late Harrison Seals and the late Vivian Watson Tucker. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a radio operator on the U. S. S. Pickaway and the U. S. S. Summit County during the Vietnam War era. Prior to his retirement, he was an insurance professional in our area for over 50 years, serving in sales and management. Upon his retirement, he was employed with United Insurance Co. of America. A member of First Baptist Church of Lindale, Mr. Seals was a member of the Joyful Hearts Choir, the Triple L. Club, and served as an usher. He was an active member of the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class and the Senior Adult Ministries. He was a avid fisherman and hunter, loved golf, and was well known for his smoked meat. Mr. Seals was a member of the American Legion Post #136 in Lindale.

Survivors include his wife, the former Shirley Teems, to whom he was married on March 1, 1963; a daughter, Cyndi Seals Yearous, and her husband, Danny, Silver Creek; 2 grandchildren, Sky Yearous, and his fiancée, Hannah Fox, Augusta, and Abby Yearous, and her fiancé, Ben Skeen, Silver Creek; a sister, Doma Wheeling, Cedar Bluff, AL; 2 special cousins, Tom and Dewey Watson, both of Rome; nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 1pm at First Baptist Church of Lindale with the Rev. Kevin Boyd officiating and with his daughter, Cyndi Yearous, and Max Hill delivering eulogies. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will extend military honors.

A visitation reception will follow the service in the Christian Life Center at First Baptist Church of Lindale. Mr. Seals remains will be placed at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

Honorary pallbearers will include members of the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Lindale and should assemble at the church on Friday at 12:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.