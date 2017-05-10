Mr. Eddie William Edwards, age 71, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at a local assisted living facility.

Mr. Edwards was born in Floyd County, Georgia on March 10, 1946, son of the late E. W. Edwards and the late Lois Harbin Littlejohn Edwards. He was a 1964 graduate of East Rome High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement in 2008, Mr. Edwards worked for the Rome Fire Department. He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mary Louise Paris Edwards; a son, William Dawayne Edwards and his wife, Lee Ann, Rome; a grandson, Luke Edwards, Rome; a granddaughter Trista Dowdy, Ft. Walton, FL; two brothers, Randal Allen Edwards, Marietta, and Scott Albert Edwards, Rome; one niece; one great niece and one great nephew.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 2pm at the Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon Bruce and the Rev. Ken Hinkley officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Friendship Baptist Church on Friday at 1:30pm and include: Active: Andrew Self, Chris Tate, Danny McGhee, Nevin Baker, Randy Leonard, Larry Jacks, Terry Brown and Gary Fincher. Honorary: Johnny Evans, Otha Youngblood and David Trott.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.